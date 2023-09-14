Classic car stolen from Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for help to find a classic car that was stolen.

According to deputies, last weekend, a 1972 Pontiac Lemans GTO was stolen from northwest area of Cabarrus County. The exhaust of the vehicle is said to be very loud and noticeable.

The vehicle was last known to be located within Rowan County near the time it was stolen.

This is an active investigation.

If you have additional information or can identify this subject, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93-CRIME.

