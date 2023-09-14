PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Classic car stolen from Cabarrus County

1969 Pontiac GTO last seen in Rowan County
The 1969 Pontiac GTO was last seen in Rowan Co., according to deputies.
The 1969 Pontiac GTO was last seen in Rowan Co., according to deputies.(Cabarrus Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for help to find a classic car that was stolen.

According to deputies, last weekend, a 1972 Pontiac Lemans GTO was stolen from northwest area of Cabarrus County. The exhaust of the vehicle is said to be very loud and noticeable.

The vehicle was last known to be located within Rowan County near the time it was stolen.

This is an active investigation.

If you have additional information or can identify this subject, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, police...
Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing

Latest News

Dunmore first appeared in court in late August, when he was denied bond.
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts to appear in court on murder charge
Thomas Neelon owns and runs The Happy Hound hotdog cart.
The Happy Hound overcomes setbacks to serve New York-style dogs and kindness on The Plaza
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh, Laffitte and Fleming to appear in Beaufort Co. court Thursday
Chief Hugh Bost, Jr. with K-9 officer, Zukko.
Community mourns loss of former Rockwell police chief