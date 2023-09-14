PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child in Texas

Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in...
Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

According to police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Amir De La Luz was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of La Luz Avenue in El Paso, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 1-year-old boy has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 23 pounds, and is 2 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Ariel De La Luz in connection to the abduction. He has facial tattoos, weighs about 150 pounds, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has brown hair with black eyes.

The suspect could be driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate SSX8565.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call El Paso police at 915-212-4068.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Heal Charlotte alone has helped over 100 families find a permanent home.
Housing grant support to help low income families
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ to be celebrated in the star’s hometown.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Lincolnton residents file police reports after paying workers to repair driveways
More neighbors contact WBTV about bad paving jobs
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government