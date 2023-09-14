PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Albemarle Police searching for person of interest in homicide case

Anyone with information should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.
Byron Anthony Beckford Jr.
Byron Anthony Beckford Jr.(Albemarle Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police are looking for a man they believe could be involved in a domestic-related homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Carpenter Avenue just before noon Thursday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old McKayla Davis had been shot and killed.

[Woman shot on Long Lake, police say]

A preliminary investigation revealed she had been involved in a domestic incident before a witness reported hearing the gunshots, according to police.

Officers are searching for a person of interest, identified as 20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford Jr.

This is the first and only homicide in Albemarle in 2023 so far, according to officials.

Anyone with information should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

