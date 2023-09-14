Albemarle homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of killing a woman in Stanly County on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Carpenter Avenue in Albemarle just before noon for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old McKayla Davis shot and killed.

A preliminary investigation revealed she had been involved in a domestic incident before a witness reported hearing the gunshots, according to police.

Investigators determined 20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. as a suspect in the case. Officials said he later turned himself in to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Beckford has since been booked into the Stanly County Jail. Records show he is charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday’s incident was the first and only homicide in Albemarle in 2023 so far, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

