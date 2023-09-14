PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Albemarle homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder

The man is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman on Thursday.
Byron Anthony Beckford Jr.
Byron Anthony Beckford Jr.(Albemarle Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of killing a woman in Stanly County on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Carpenter Avenue in Albemarle just before noon for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old McKayla Davis shot and killed.

A preliminary investigation revealed she had been involved in a domestic incident before a witness reported hearing the gunshots, according to police.

Investigators determined 20-year-old Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. as a suspect in the case. Officials said he later turned himself in to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Beckford has since been booked into the Stanly County Jail. Records show he is charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday’s incident was the first and only homicide in Albemarle in 2023 so far, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

Related: Woman shot on Long Lake, police say

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayberry Days takes place September 18-24, but downtown Mount Airy is in Mayberry mode all year.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Know that you can always get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.
Myers Park sophomore dies by suicide as state youth deaths by suicide increase
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that all but one lane of Sunset Road shut down Thursday...
CMPD: North Charlotte road closed due to ‘ongoing matter’
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school
Tangela Parker, seen here during a previous court appearance, is accused of killing a co-worker...
New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Latest News

A fire heavily damaged the roof of a home on Donnybrook Place in Charlotte on Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages east Charlotte home, no injuries reported
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum
Hometown Heroes is escorting Sunnie, a young girl battling cancer, to school on Friday morning.
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
Sunnie Hometown Heroes
First responders, local nonprofit to escort girl battling cancer to school
If the bond is approved, CMS plans to build four new schools, and would replace Allenbrook...
CMS leaders to discuss projects included in $2.5 billion bond referendum