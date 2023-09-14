PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
14-year-old grazed by bullet in Statesville, police searching for suspect

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to identify a suspect after a 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet in Statesville early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Forest Hollow Drive, which is just off Amity Hill Road near Highway 21, the Statesville Police Department said.

Police were called to the scene due to reports of a person being shot in the head. Once there, officers found the 14-year-old with a graze wound.

The teenage victim was given medical assistance at the scene and taken to Atrium CMC for treatment.

After arriving, police secured the scene and began investigating. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has any information should contact the police department at 704-878-3406.

Related: Deputies: 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Iredell County

