Victim in deadly north Charlotte shooting identified, police say

The shooting happened on Highlander Court late Monday night.
A person was shot and killed at a home on Highlander Court in north Charlotte on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person who was shot and killed at a north Charlotte home late Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Highlander Court, which is in a neighborhood off Gibbon Road, around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Saffire Pok Insomphou.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway

