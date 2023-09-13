Victim in deadly north Charlotte shooting identified, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person who was shot and killed at a north Charlotte home late Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Highlander Court, which is in a neighborhood off Gibbon Road, around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Saffire Pok Insomphou.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

