PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Ribbon-cutting held at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases
Additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal.
CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school