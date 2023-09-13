Traffic delays expected due to heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are warning of traffic backups in northwest Charlotte due to a heavy police presence on Wednesday morning.
The situation is unfolding on Toddville Road near Freedom Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
It is unclear what prompted the police response.
Those traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
