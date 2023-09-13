Traffic delays expected due to heavy police presence in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are warning of traffic backups in northwest Charlotte due to a heavy police presence on Wednesday morning.

The situation is unfolding on Toddville Road near Freedom Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It is unclear what prompted the police response.

Those traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

