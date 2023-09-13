PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Third grader uses birthday money to help special education classes

A little girl from Prattville, Alabama, donated her birthday money to help fellow students.
By Julia Avant and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A little girl in Alabama used her birthday money to help others, WSFA reports.

Her simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention, and it is an example of how all of us can do something to help others.

Libby Barrett is in third grade at Prattville Elementary School, and she just turned 8 years old. Typically, kids want new toys to celebrate their birthdays, but when Libby was given $550, she chose to give it away.

“I really wanted these kids in this class to be really happy,” Libby said.

She used all her birthday money to help students in her school’s special education program. She bought new toys, bean bags, cleaning supplies and a new alphabet rug.

“We were excited because we don’t have the mats and stuff, so the rugs really help,” said teacher Cheryl Davis.

Libby shared the happiness with her class, too. Both classes played together and chanted as one big family.

“The way that they were bonding with my class, that’s just making my heart fill up with joy,” Libby said.

Libby’s parents said they are blown away with their daughter’s decision. They said they even learned a valuable lesson.

“There’s a lesson not just for that generation, but our generation in all this. If 8-year-olds can think this way, why can’t we think this way? Why can’t 40-somethings and 50-somethings think this way?” said her father Will Barrett.

This isn’t the first time Libby has given back. Her father said she has been donating her birthday money since she was 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
Bullet holes in glass are a reminder of a shooting that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge early...
People shown running for cover after hearing several gunshots in Louisiana