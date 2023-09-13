PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one

Latest News

Two Lincolnton residents say they paid $500 each and their driveways were left in poor...
Lincolnton residents file police reports after paying workers to repair driveways
St Jude Dream Home ribbon cutting
St Jude Dream Home ribbon cutting
Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV...
Investigation continues after crash involving Hickory police kills mom, 12-year-old son
Keeping students safe.
SAFETY FIRST: brake4buses
Long Creek Elementary School working to fix broken air conditioning
Long Creek Elementary School working to fix broken air conditioning