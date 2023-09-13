Salisbury VA Health Care System to host Homeless Veterans Stand Down event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury VA Health Care System will host the upcoming Homeless Veterans Stand Down, to be held in the parking lot at the Charlotte Health Care Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This community event, organized by Salisbury VA and co-hosted by partners at Veterans Bridge Home, will provide a broad range of services including entertainment, benefits information, housing, financial, employment, and legal services, amongst others to support local homeless Veterans.

Stand Down events for homeless Veterans allow them to rest from the stressors of homelessness to enjoy free entertainment, camaraderie, a warm meal, and access available VA and community services and resources. For many, it can be life changing.

A variety of vendors – to include Veteran Service Organizations; state and federal agencies; and non-profit and corporate partners – from throughout the region will be in attendance to provide essential resources to local Veterans.

The event will take place Friday, September 15, 2023, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of the Charlotte Health Care Center, 3506 West Tyvola Road Charlotte, NC.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.