Salisbury Police hold event for National Police Woman Day

Dozens of participants came together in Salisbury on Tuesday for National Police Woman Day.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department hosted a special event on Tuesday in recognition of the work done by women in law enforcement.

The event was held on National Police Woman Day, a national recognition for women who wear the badge and the star.

This is Salisbury Police Department’s second year hosting the Women in Law Enforcement luncheon.

“We had 75 women registered from 20 different agencies. 54 women actually came to the event,” said organizer Cpl. Shakya Jackson. “The purpose of the event was to honor National Police Woman Day and recognize women for all their accomplishments in this profession.”

National Police Woman Day is celebrated on September 12 of each year. The day is a national recognition of the contributions made by women in law enforcement.

