Police say shot fired from outside struck woman in her apartment kitchen

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot early on Wednesday morning, according to a report from Salisbury Police.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the Colonial Village Apartments in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old victim told them she was standing in her kitchen when a shot entered the apartment and stuck her. The woman was said to be conscious and alert when police arrived.

The woman is in the hospital with what police describe as injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers noted that a window was shattered and there was damage to a back door at the apartment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

