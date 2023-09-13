PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police say shot fired from outside struck woman in her apartment kitchen

Police say a bullet entered an apartment in this building at the Colonial Village apartments.
Police say a bullet entered an apartment in this building at the Colonial Village apartments.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot early on Wednesday morning, according to a report from Salisbury Police.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the Colonial Village Apartments in the 200 block of West D Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old victim told them she was standing in her kitchen when a shot entered the apartment and stuck her. The woman was said to be conscious and alert when police arrived.

The woman is in the hospital with what police describe as injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers noted that a window was shattered and there was damage to a back door at the apartment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

