Parents concerned about air conditioning issues at Huntersville school

Multiple air conditioning units are not working at Long Creek Elementary School, CMS said.
Parents at Long Creek Elementary School are pushing CMS to fix the school's broken air conditioning.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several parents reached out to WBTV recently, saying the air conditioning at Long Creek Elementary School is broken, leaving them worried for their kids’ safety and comfort at school.

Those parents claim the district has not addressed the issue, and that this is now the third year in a row the school has had major air conditioning issues.

Parents said they have reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools numerous times, but claim their concerns have gone nowhere.

Video from above the building shows the blades not spinning in multiple air conditioning units. According to CMS, two units are not working at all.

A spokesperson for the district said contractors have been on-site for the past several days working to resolve the issues.

Photos shared by concerned parents show thermostats with readings as high as 81 degrees in classrooms. They said on top of concerns regarding their children’s safety and comfort, they are also worried about their ability to focus while at school.

“It was noticeably hot and humid,” PTO president Matt Hawkins said. “It was like a punch in the face when you walked into the stairwell and up the stairs.”

One parent said her daughter came home sick last week with an upset stomach, and kept describing how hot it was in her classroom.

Parents are also concerned for the well-being of teachers and staff as well, and want the district to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

