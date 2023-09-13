PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NFL great Warrick Dunn helps welcome another single mother into new home

Warrick Dunn returned to his hometown to guide the family through the new home and offer a glimpse of the bright future that lies ahead for them.
By John Eads and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn surprised a single mother in Baton Rouge and her daughter with their first house this week.

It was a team effort between Warrick Dunn Charities, Habitat for Humanity and Catholic High School to build, furnish and decorate the brand-new home.

Dunn returned to his hometown to guide the family through the new home and offer a glimpse of the bright future that lies ahead for them.

“Dominique and Miracle, single mother, first-time homeowner, I think it’s important to help change the community and the environment, create stability for a family that could potentially have good long-term positive impacts,” Dunn said.

Catholic High School, where Dunn graduated from, reportedly raised $84,500 towards the cost of building the home.

Some students also logged several service hours and helped with the construction of the home.

This is the 218th home celebration for the Warrick Dunn Charities.

The charity is a nonprofit that aims to identify single parents across the country and help them achieve their goal of first-time homeownership.

Dunn was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997. It was during that season he founded Homes for the Holidays to honor his late mother’s dream of owning a home.

The program partners with local community organizations to reduce the burden on new, single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing downpayment assistance checks, and stocking the pantry with food.

His charity organization has now expanded from its namesake into three additional programs, according to its website.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

