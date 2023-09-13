PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.
It took six months before Tangela and Eric Parker were arrested in Arizona.
By Molly Grantham and Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County woman accused of killing her co-worker on the job was bear-hugged by her husband after the January 2021 shooting, court documents reveal.

Search warrants obtained by WBTV state Tangela Parker, now 51, walked over to co-worker Michelle Marlow’s workstation inside TCS Designs in Hickory, pointed an 8-inch barrel revolver at the victim and “fired at least two shots.”

Parker’s husband, Eric Parker, who is a manager at the business, came from the lower level after the shooting, according to police.

“He walked over to Tangela and bear hugged her and took the gun from her hand,” court documents state.

Tangela Parker case
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering co-worker in Hickory
Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.

Marlow, 51, was shot in the head and chest. She was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and later died from her injuries while being transported to Wake Forest Baptist, according to court documents.

It took six months before Tangela and Eric Parker were arrested in Arizona. These new documents also state Hickory Police tracked down Parker’s phone at the base of a tree in a Collettsville cemetery, north of Lenoir.

Tangela Parker, who is charged with murder, was supposed to be in court last Friday. The judge continued her case due to the defendant testing positive for COVID-19.

Eric Parker was charged as an accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Ribbon-cutting held at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Free tours of St. Jude Dream Home start this weekend, chance to win $10,000 shopping spree