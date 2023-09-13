New details revealed in case of woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County woman accused of killing her co-worker on the job was bear-hugged by her husband after the January 2021 shooting, court documents reveal.

Search warrants obtained by WBTV state Tangela Parker, now 51, walked over to co-worker Michelle Marlow’s workstation inside TCS Designs in Hickory, pointed an 8-inch barrel revolver at the victim and “fired at least two shots.”

Parker’s husband, Eric Parker, who is a manager at the business, came from the lower level after the shooting, according to police.

“He walked over to Tangela and bear hugged her and took the gun from her hand,” court documents state.

Police said the two then left the building and drove away in their Honda CRV.

Marlow, 51, was shot in the head and chest. She was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and later died from her injuries while being transported to Wake Forest Baptist, according to court documents.

It took six months before Tangela and Eric Parker were arrested in Arizona. These new documents also state Hickory Police tracked down Parker’s phone at the base of a tree in a Collettsville cemetery, north of Lenoir.

Tangela Parker, who is charged with murder, was supposed to be in court last Friday. The judge continued her case due to the defendant testing positive for COVID-19.

Eric Parker was charged as an accessory after the fact.

