MEDIC: One seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting

MEDIC said the shooting happened on Kenhill Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

Paramedics took the person to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

