Medic: 1 killed in uptown Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a stabbing in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night, Medic said.

The incident happened in the 700 block of North Church Street, near the Skyhouse Apartments.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name or said if anyone is in custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

