Medic: 1 killed in uptown Charlotte stabbing

The incident happened on North Church Street late Tuesday night.
A person was fatally stabbed along North Church Street in Uptown on Tuesday night.
A person was fatally stabbed along North Church Street in Uptown on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a stabbing in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night, Medic said.

The incident happened in the 700 block of North Church Street, near the Skyhouse Apartments.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name or said if anyone is in custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

