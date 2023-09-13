Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted man has been arrested after a car chase in Iredell County on Wednesday morning.

Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, and after receiving a tip, it was determined that he was in the Mooresville area, the Mooresville Police Department said.

Officers located Bentley’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Bentley fled from police and was pursued by officers into Troutman.

During the chase, Mooresville police officers requested assistance from the Troutman Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol.

Police said Bentley eventually abandoned his vehicle on Rankin Hill Road near Sorrel Lane. Law enforcement was able to locate him using K-9s, drones and a helicopter.

He is currently being held by the Mooresville Police Department. Charges are pending.

Because of the chase, sheriff’s office deputies increased its patrol near Shepherds Elementary School.

