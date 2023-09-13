PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man wanted in multiple states arrested after car chase in Iredell County

Police said the man had warrants in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Adrian Bentley
Adrian Bentley(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted man has been arrested after a car chase in Iredell County on Wednesday morning.

Adrian Bentley had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Georgia and South Carolina, and after receiving a tip, it was determined that he was in the Mooresville area, the Mooresville Police Department said.

Officers located Bentley’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Bentley fled from police and was pursued by officers into Troutman.

During the chase, Mooresville police officers requested assistance from the Troutman Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol.

Police said Bentley eventually abandoned his vehicle on Rankin Hill Road near Sorrel Lane. Law enforcement was able to locate him using K-9s, drones and a helicopter.

He is currently being held by the Mooresville Police Department. Charges are pending.

Because of the chase, sheriff’s office deputies increased its patrol near Shepherds Elementary School.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

