Man out on bond wanted in deadly Chester Co. shooting, sheriff says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday in Chester County.

That shooting happened in the area of Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road in the Great Falls area, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Zyterrion Jamal White, 25, is wanted for that murder, investigators said. At the time of Tuesday’s shooting, White was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those charges were out of Lancaster County and White was arrested on them on Jan. 10, 2022, according to Chester County deputies. He was released on bond on May 20, 2022 and has been free while being monitored by an electronic ankle device, a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states.

White is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 385-5433.

