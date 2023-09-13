Learning about the Mediterranean Diet

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Extend the summer with a fresh summer salat that is rich in nutrients and delicious ingredients.
We had Dr. Georgianne Douglas in the QC Kitchen, preparing for us a delicious classic Greek village salad.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You will love how simple and fresh this summer salad is!

Don’t forget: the time to eat it is when tomatoes are in season. In most regions, the soil is not warm enough to plant tomatoes outdoors until late spring and early summer.

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. There’s no single definition for the diet. But most often, it’s high in:

  • Vegetables
  • Fruits
  • Whole grains
  • Beans
  • Nuts and seeds
  • Olive oil
  • Seasoning with herbs and spices

Watch the video above, as Dr. Douglas shares with us more of the benefits of a Mediterranean diet.

