PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Ribbon-cutting held at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Free tours of St. Jude Dream Home start this weekend, chance to win $10,000 shopping spree