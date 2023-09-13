PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies in plane crash

The husband of Rep. Mary Peltola was killed in a plane crash. (KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The husband of Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, Eugene Peltola Jr., was killed in a plane crash in southwest Alaska, according to Peltola campaign officials.

Peltola Jr., known as “Buzzy” to those who knew him, died early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Democratic lawmaker’s chief of staff Anton McParland. He was 57.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the pilot of a Piper PA 18-150 Super Cub was the only one on board when the plane crashed at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The NSTB did not name the pilot who was killed but said they flew a hunter to a remote location about 64 miles from the village of St. Mary’s, which is located on the Yukon River.

The statement said the pilot dropped the hunter off at the remote area, took off on a return flight and “appears to have crashed in an area of remote, mountainous terrain.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Eugene Peltola is standing in the middle.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The agency was also unable to confirm in a news conference if the plane was for personal use or contracted for company use.

McParland said Mary Peltola will be returning home to be with her family, adding that the team will continue to meet with constituents and carry on work.

The release described the late Peltola as “one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything.”

“He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments,” the statement read. “He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary.

“We are heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

Fellow lawmakers across the nation shared their condolences with the Peltola family on Wednesday. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. – who serves as the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – was one of them.

“The experience of losing a partner and loved one is one of immeasurable grief, which no one should have to endure,” DelBene wrote in a statement. “I, along with my House colleagues and the entire DCCC family, am praying for Mary and her family.”

Alaska’s two senators also shared their thoughts on the news. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Eugene Peltola was “Mary’s number one supporter and truly her rock” and that “Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan posted that he and his wife Julie were “shocked and saddened beyond belief” after hearing the news.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy posted that “Gene’s dedication to Alaska ran deep, and he will be dearly missed.”

The NTSB said an investigation team is on its way to Anchorage and will be working with the Alaska Air National Guard to reach the crash site via helicopter.

A spokesperson with the NTSB said there were witnesses that saw the crash on departure from the dropoff site, but did not specify how many people.

