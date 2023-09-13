Gary Blabon has been appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Gary Blabon to the College’s Board of Trustees. Blabon, who is president of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, will serve on the board through June 2027.

“I am honored to join the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees, and I look forward to working closely with the College as it continues its mission to offer a wide variety of educational options for residents of Rowan and Cabarrus counties and contribute to the workforce development of our region,” Blabon said.

Blabon, who has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare delivery field, has served as president of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center since 2020. His responsibilities include executive administrative oversight of hospital operations and strategic market leadership.

In the community, he has held board leadership positions with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Rotary, United Way of Rowan County, North Hills Christian School, and Catawba College, where he has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award and served as president of the Catawba College Chief’s Club.

Blabon holds a Master of Health Administration degree from Pfeiffer University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Medicine from Catawba College.

“Gary Blabon is a respected executive and community leader, and he is a welcome addition to our Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “He is an engaging leader and communicator known for his strategic vision, and the College will benefit significantly from his expertise.”

Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees members are responsible for attending all board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events, in addition to advising on policy issues and participating in trustee education programs. Appointed trustees objectively fulfill duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the board’s bylaws and policies, independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area, and the College.

“I am proud to welcome Gary Blabon to our board, and I am confident that he will provide valuable support as we carry out the College’s stated mission to ‘build sustainable futures through the power of learning,’” said Cyndie Mynatt, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

