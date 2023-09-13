PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Free tours of St. Jude Dream Home start this weekend, chance to win $10,000 shopping spree

After nearly nine months of construction, the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe is complete.
By Mary King
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly nine months of construction, the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe is complete and ready for you to see it!

The home, which we will giveaway live on WBTV next month, was recently staged by ASHLEY, locally owned by Broad River Retail.

On Tuesday afternoon, WBTV’s Mary King broadcast live alongside Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton, designer Haley Newton and several sponsors, volunteers and St. Jude patients and families as they cut the ribbon on the more than 2,800 square foot home. Haley Newton and Jillian Myers, wife of WBTV colleague Jason Myers, did the honors of cutting the ribbon.

This year marks the 10th year of the Dream Home campaign for WBTV and the ninth for home builder Jeff Newton. He says he’s so thankful to all of the volunteers who made it happen. Every time he sees this year’s home, he says he sees the seven children it will help provide treatment for after ticket sales raised a record $3 million in July.

“You can say millions of dollars all day long, but there’s seven kids and seven families that are going to be helped, that are going to be given hope for a future because of the work that was done on this lot in Monroe, North Carolina,” Newton said. “So, I’m so proud of our team.”

The home at 3027 Grey Pond Lane in Monroe will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 15.

You can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree from ASHLEY just by going to a free open house.

You don’t have to have purchased a ticket for a chance to win the home back in July to be eligible for that prize. All of the tickets for the chance to win the home and other great prizes sold out in just over 11 hours back in July.

