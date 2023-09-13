PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fall-like conditions moving in for week’s end

By Friday, the much lower humidity we’ve been looking forward to will have arrived and morning lows will start off in the 50s.
Intervals of clouds and a sprinkle or two will remain possible on Thursday, however, with highs topping out around 80 degrees.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will be building in behind the cold front that brought mid-week shower and storm chances.

  • Thursday: Lingering clouds, cooler temperatures
  • Friday and Saturday: Sunshine and comfortable
  • Sunday and Monday: Next cold front

This will usher in much drier and more comfortable conditions for the end of the week.

Fall-like conditions will move for the end of the week.
Fall-like conditions will move for the end of the week.(Source: WBTV)

By Friday, the much lower humidity we've been looking forward to will have arrived and morning lows will start off in the 50s. Even with abundant sunshine Friday afternoon, high temperatures will still likely reach just shy of the 80-degree mark!

Saturday will be another pleasant and dry day, just a tad warmer in the low to mid-80s.

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday and will bring a few showers and storms our way by the second half of the day. Storm chances will continue into the overnight period before exiting east by Monday. Next week looks mostly dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Although Hurricane Lee won’t bring direct impacts to the Carolinas, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue through the rest of the week. Another named storm is likely within the next couple of days in the Atlantic.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

