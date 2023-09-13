PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Driver charged after deadly crash involving a motorcycle in east Charlotte

The crash happened on Eastway Drive near The Plaza.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver has been charged in connection with a deadly east Charlotte crash that killed a 23-year-old man on Monday.

The fatal crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Eastway Drive near The Plaza and Commercial Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling north on Eastway Drive when it ran into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord that was turning onto the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jorge Jafeth Pena, was ejected from the bike. He died at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Honda was not hurt. On Wednesday, that driver, Angelia Figueroa, 35, was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to the CMPD.

Police said excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending to determine if impairment was also a factor in the incident.

