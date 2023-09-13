PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ to be celebrated in the star’s hometown.
Mount Airy to celebrate all things Mayberry at 34th annual Mayberry Days
Heal Charlotte alone has helped over 100 families find a permanent home.
Housing grant support to help low income families
Lincolnton residents file police reports after paying workers to repair driveways
More neighbors contact WBTV about bad paving jobs
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
This image from police-worn body camera video contained in the statement of facts to support...
Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan. 6 riot gets more than 6 years in prison