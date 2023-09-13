Crime Stoppers: Police release surveillance footage from east Charlotte pawn shop robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for robbing a pawn shop in east Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday, September 2 around 9:30 a.m. at Smart Pawn and Jewelry in east Charlotte. According to a police report, the thieves stole 26 guns, money, and jewelry.

Surveillance footage from the shop shows three people burst into the shop with guns. The video shows a customer and employee in the business get on the ground as the intruders rush in.

“Everyone had weapons and they pointed those weapons at the individuals inside this pawn shop so it was a very dangerous situation,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows two of the intruders stealing money from the shop’s cash registers. The video shows a third thief smashing glass display cases and grabbing guns.

Smith explained why the group may have attempted the robbery on a Saturday morning.

“They were basically opportunists. They saw relatively light foot traffic and just took that opportunity to rob the business,” noted the detective.

While the thieves were bundled up during the incident, Smith said he is still hopeful someone may recognize the group or know something about the robbery.

“We’ve seen an increase in these type of robberies, smash and grabs in the Charlotte area and we would just like to get these individuals identified,” he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.