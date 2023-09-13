Crime Stoppers: Footage shows thieves steal 26 guns from Charlotte pawn shop

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for robbing a pawn shop in east Charlotte.

The robbery happened Saturday, Sept. 2 around 9:30 a.m. at Smart Pawn and Jewelry in east Charlotte. According to a police report, the thieves stole 26 guns, money, and jewelry.

Surveillance footage shows three people burst into the shop with guns. The video shows a customer and employee in the business getting on the ground as the intruders rush in.

“Everyone had weapons and they pointed those weapons at the individuals inside this pawn shop so it was a very dangerous situation,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith said.

The surveillance footage shows two of the intruders stealing money from the shop’s cash registers. The video shows a third thief smashing glass display cases and grabbing guns.

Smith explained why the group may have attempted the robbery on a Saturday morning.

“They were basically opportunists. They saw relatively light foot traffic and just took that opportunity to rob the business,” he said.

While the thieves were bundled up during the robbery, Smith said he is still hopeful someone may recognize the group or know something about the robbery.

“We’ve seen an increase in these type of robberies - smash and grabs in the Charlotte area - and we would just like to get these individuals identified,” he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

