Cooldown coming at the end of workweek as rain chances drop off

Temperatures will cool off Thursday and Friday as fall weather returns.
High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will top out in the upper 70s.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Wednesday, some cooler weather is on the way and rain chances will drop off heading into the weekend.

  • Today: Isolated showers/storms with some sunshine
  • Rest of Week: Cold front will bring a taste of fall
  • Weekend: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies

A few areas of showers will be possible through the rest of the day, with a few isolated storms possible this afternoon as a cold front clears the area. Highs today will run in the low to mid 80s with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will be a little below average, running around 80 degrees, into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will start to return as we head into Sunday, especially for the higher elevations.

Another shot of some dry air will arrive for the middle of next week.

We’re still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee as it continues out in the Atlantic. It is still tracking to take a northward turn from and we are not expecting any impacts in the Carolinas. Additional activity is being watched in the Atlantic as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

