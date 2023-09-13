Cooldown coming at the end of workweek as rain chances drop off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Wednesday, some cooler weather is on the way and rain chances will drop off heading into the weekend.

Today: Isolated showers/storms with some sunshine

Rest of Week: Cold front will bring a taste of fall

Weekend: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies

A few areas of showers will be possible through the rest of the day, with a few isolated storms possible this afternoon as a cold front clears the area. Highs today will run in the low to mid 80s with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will be a little below average, running around 80 degrees, into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will start to return as we head into Sunday, especially for the higher elevations.

Another shot of some dry air will arrive for the middle of next week.

We’re still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee as it continues out in the Atlantic. It is still tracking to take a northward turn from and we are not expecting any impacts in the Carolinas. Additional activity is being watched in the Atlantic as well.

Have a great rest of your day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

