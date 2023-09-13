PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

