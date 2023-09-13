CMS: Arrests made, injuries reported after fight at Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A number of students were involved in a fight at a Charlotte school that injured several staff members, officials said.

The fight happened Wednesday on the campus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy, according to a message sent by the school’s interim principal.

Two arrests were made after law enforcement got involved, staff said. An investigation is underway.

“Several members of our staff received minor injuries while attempting to diffuse the situation,” the note from the principal to school families stated.

School staff said all students involved will be disciplined accordingly. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement was on campus through dismissal, the message stated.

