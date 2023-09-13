Charlotte Democratic primary election results
There were also primaries for a number of Charlotte City Council seats.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles easily won Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
According to unofficial results, Lyles garnered 20,037 votes compared to challenger Lucille Puckett’s 3,433 votes.
Lyles will face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Robert Thomas Yates Jr. in November’s general election.
Charlotte City Council At-Large
- Dimple Ajmera: 19,102
- Ben Copeland: 7,788
- Charlene Henderson El: 11,403
- James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr.: 16,622
- LaWana Slack-Mayfield: 17,518
- Victoria Watlington: 15.761
Charlotte City Council District 2
- Malcolm Graham: 3,059
- Gary Linn Young II: 1,068
Charlotte City Council District 3
- Tiawana Deling Brown: 1,807
- Melinda Lilly: 313
- Warren F. Turner: 887
Charlotte City Council District 4
- Renee Perkins Johnson: 2,103
- Wil Russell: 1,647
- Olivia Scott: 273
Charlotte City Council District 5
- Curtis M. Hayes Jr.: 1,068
- Marjorie Molina: 1,913
- Vinroy Reid: 609
There are no challengers for the District 2, District 4 and District 5 seats on the November ballot.
