Charlotte Democratic primary election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles easily won Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.

According to unofficial results, Lyles garnered 20,037 votes compared to challenger Lucille Puckett’s 3,433 votes.

Lyles will face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Robert Thomas Yates Jr. in November’s general election.

There were also primaries for a number of Charlotte City Council seats.

Charlotte City Council At-Large

Dimple Ajmera: 19,102

Ben Copeland: 7,788

Charlene Henderson El: 11,403

James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr.: 16,622

LaWana Slack-Mayfield: 17,518

Victoria Watlington: 15.761

Charlotte City Council District 2

Malcolm Graham: 3,059

Gary Linn Young II: 1,068

Charlotte City Council District 3

Tiawana Deling Brown: 1,807

Melinda Lilly: 313

Warren F. Turner: 887

Charlotte City Council District 4

Renee Perkins Johnson: 2,103

Wil Russell: 1,647

Olivia Scott: 273

Charlotte City Council District 5

Curtis M. Hayes Jr.: 1,068

Marjorie Molina: 1,913

Vinroy Reid: 609

There are no challengers for the District 2, District 4 and District 5 seats on the November ballot.

