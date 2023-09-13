PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chance for isolated showers, storms remains Wednesday, fall-like cooldown coming

Temperatures will cool off Thursday and Friday as fall weather returns.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is forecast to be another warm day with more chances for isolated showers and storms before giving way to drier weather and cooler, fall-like temperatures at the end of this week.

  • Today: Patchy fog and isolated showers/storms
  • Rest of Week: Cold front will bring a taste of fall
  • Weekend: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies

Patchy, dense fog possible for our Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, a few areas of showers will be possible through the morning hours, with a few isolated showers/storms possible this afternoon as a cold front clears the area.

Today will be warm with chances for isolated showers and storms across the Carolinas.
Today will be warm with chances for isolated showers and storms across the Carolinas.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highs today will run in the low to mid 80s with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will run a little below average, around 80 degrees, into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances will start to return as we head into Sunday, especially for the higher elevations. Another shot of some dry air will arrive for the middle of next week.

We’re still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee as it continues out in the Atlantic. It is still looking to take a northward turn and we are not expecting any impacts in the Carolinas. More activity is being watched in the Atlantic as well.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

