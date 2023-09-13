PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus

The shot is recommended for everyone six months and older.
By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a matter of days, those who want it will be able to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC signed off on the latest shot on Tuesday, within weeks of numbers beginning to show an uptick in the number of people hospitalized due to the virus.

On Wednesday, the top epidemiologist at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center (CMC) will talk about the increase, as well as the new vaccine.

North Carolina will also release new COVID-19 data on Wednesday, with the most recent numbers revealing a seven-day average of 70 new adults being admitted to the hospital across the state. That number has been going up since early July.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who used to lead NC’s Department of Health and Human Services, signed off on Moderna and Pfizer’s new vaccines.

The shot is recommended for everyone six months and older, and is covered by insurance.

“We are in our strongest position yet to fight COVID-19, as well as flu and RSV this winter season,” Cohen said.

At the same time, though, fewer people are concerned about getting COVID. A CBS News poll showed that just 45% of people said they are worried that they or a family member could get the virus. That’s down from 77% in April 2020.

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week, and can be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.

Related: Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

A variety of vendors from throughout the region will be in attendance to provide essential...
Salisbury VA Health Care System to host Homeless Veterans Stand Down event in Charlotte
This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, and...
Medication Take-Back event this Saturday in Celebration of Rowan Creek Week
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Addressing eating disorders
Addressing eating disorders