CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a matter of days, those who want it will be able to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC signed off on the latest shot on Tuesday, within weeks of numbers beginning to show an uptick in the number of people hospitalized due to the virus.

On Wednesday, the top epidemiologist at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center (CMC) will talk about the increase, as well as the new vaccine.

North Carolina will also release new COVID-19 data on Wednesday, with the most recent numbers revealing a seven-day average of 70 new adults being admitted to the hospital across the state. That number has been going up since early July.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who used to lead NC’s Department of Health and Human Services, signed off on Moderna and Pfizer’s new vaccines.

The shot is recommended for everyone six months and older, and is covered by insurance.

“We are in our strongest position yet to fight COVID-19, as well as flu and RSV this winter season,” Cohen said.

At the same time, though, fewer people are concerned about getting COVID. A CBS News poll showed that just 45% of people said they are worried that they or a family member could get the virus. That’s down from 77% in April 2020.

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week, and can be given at the same time as the flu vaccine.

