Barricaded suspect arrested in northwest Charlotte, investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a suspect who had been barricaded in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who was located along Toddville Road near Freedom Drive, had a gun during the standoff, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers have not yet publicly identified the suspect.

Police warned drivers in the area to expect traffic delays as an ensuing investigation continues.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

