Barricaded suspect arrested in northwest Charlotte, investigation underway

The suspect was in the area of Toddville Road and Freedom Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a suspect who had been barricaded in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who was located along Toddville Road near Freedom Drive, had a gun during the standoff, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers have not yet publicly identified the suspect.

Police warned drivers in the area to expect traffic delays as an ensuing investigation continues.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

