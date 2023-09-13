PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Ribbon-cutting held at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame