PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill

People on campus are being told to go inside and avoid windows.
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have given an all-clear after people on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were ordered to go inside amid reports of an armed person on or near campus.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and comes just over two weeks after a faculty member was killed inside a campus lab.

By 2:10 p.m., the all-clear was given and normal activities were OK to resume.

It is currently unclear what prompted the threat.

This is a developing story.

Related: Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
John Totherow in York County Court
York Co. teen sentenced to 28 years in mother’s killing
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

The updated vaccines should be available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices this week.
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
Ribbon-cutting held at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
The district wants third through eighth-grade students to bring up their math and English test...
CMS leaders outline goals for student success, place emphasis on English, math
One local advocate believes there is a disconnect and a lack of urgency to bring missing...
Mother, local advocate express concerns about missing African-American women cases