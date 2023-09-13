PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says

Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a Suffolk County police cruiser, was declared brain dead Monday, his mother, Claudia Stinson, said.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy will be taken off life support days after he was struck by a police car while riding his bike in Long Island, his mother said.

Anthony Stinson, who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a Suffolk County police cruiser in Shirley, was declared brain dead Monday, his mother, Claudia Stinson, told Newsday.

Suffolk police said in a news release that the officer was responding to a distress call, had her lights and siren activated and tried to swerve to avoid hitting the teen. She struck Anthony shortly before 8 p.m. and also hit a car stopped in traffic, a tree and two parked cars, police said.

The teen was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was placed on life support to preserve his organs for donation, his mother said.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was treated for minor injuries. Suffolk police said there was no update Tuesday regarding the crash’s investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’ after viewing launchpads with Putin
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
CDC signs off on updated COVID vaccine, poll shows less people concerned about virus
A person was fatally stabbed along North Church Street in Uptown on Tuesday night.
Medic: 1 killed in uptown Charlotte stabbing
The Justice Department alleges the company has used its internet search dominance to gain an...
Google trial opens with allegations of illegal monopolization