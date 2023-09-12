Storm chances return Tuesday, Wednesday before fall temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storm chances will return for the next couple days before giving way to cooler, fall temperatures toward the end of the week.

Today: Scattered storms with highs in the 80s

Midweek: Cold front will bring a taste of fall

Weekend: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies

A few showers will be possible throughout the day, but our rain and storm chances will increase as the day goes on, and the highest chances will arrive through the evening hours.

Rain and storm chances will increase throughout the day today. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A few storms today could become severe, producing damaging winds and heavy rain. This comes ahead of a cold front that will move through the area on Wednesday.

As the front makes its way across the region on Wednesday, a few storms will be possible with the highest chances appearing to be along and south of I-85 during the afternoon, before the front exits the area.

Later in the week, a fall preview will make its way to the Carolinas with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Another chance for showers and storms will pop up at the end of the weekend ahead of another cold front at the start of next week.

We’re still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee as it continues out in the Atlantic. It is still looking to take a northward turn and we are not expecting any impacts in the Carolinas.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

