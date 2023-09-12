PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday

Ralph Sullivan of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.
His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - It was quite the celebration for a South Carolina veteran as he rang in his 102nd birthday on Tuesday.

Ralph Sullivan, of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.

Through thick and thin, Sullivan never quit and on Tuesday, his family and friends gathered at the Brookdale Shelby senior living facility to help him ring in his special day. There were decorations and a birthday cake.

Sullivan’s journey to this moment hasn’t been easy. After serving in the war, he worked at a textile plant until early retirement due to colon cancer back in 1970.

Skip to 2013, when he was given just seven days to live. The Bronze star service member walked out of the hospital six days later, defying those odds.

Sullivan likes to spend his time watching Clemson football games and tending to his rose garden.

His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Man killed after motorcycle, car collide in east Charlotte

Latest News

His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.
SC World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday
Michael Shortino and his daughter Cassie.
South End loses a restaurant pioneer
The American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients.
Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low
Lyric Garcia
#MollysKids: Lyric Elaine Garcia