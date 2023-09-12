PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury seeks to honor victims of homicide with video tribute

Photos may be submitted through this Friday to be included in tribute
The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims provides an opportunity to remember...
The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims provides an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Victim Advocacy division will honor local murder victims with its annual video tribute on the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, Monday, Sept. 25.

Community members and families of murder victims are asked to email victim photographs to coscommunications@salisburync.gov by Friday, Sept. 15. The email should include the victim’s full birth name, date of birth and date of death. The video tribute will air on the Salisbury Police Department’s social media platforms and on WSRG-TV, Salisbury’s local government access channel, on Monday, Sept. 25.

In 2007, Congress designated September 25th as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Robert and Charlotte Hullinger formed Parents of Murdered Children following the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa, while she was studying in Germany. The annual day of observance is on the date Lisa was murdered. The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims provides an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories.

For more information, contact Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin at (704) 638-5337, email alberta.mclaughlin@salisburync.gov or email coscommunications@salisburync.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one

Latest News

Kelvin Mejia Ortiz is accused of sexually assaulting at least six women in Charlotte and...
Man accused of multiple sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co. to appear in court
The American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients.
Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low
A person was shot and killed at a home on Highlander Court in north Charlotte on Monday night.
Person shot, killed at north Charlotte home, police say
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world