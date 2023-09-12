Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is currently is an urgent need for blood donations across the country, including in the Carolinas.

The supply is so low that the American Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage.

As a result of the shortage, the Red Cross is asking people of all blood types to roll up their sleeves and donate. They are in desperate need of help after low donor turnout this summer.

The organization provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients and said its supply is critically low.

With back-to-back natural disasters in August, they fell short of their goal by 30,000 donations. The Red Cross also said the shortage means it has been harder for them to meet the demand in hospitals.

Currently, the Red Cross needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day, nationwide to meet patients’ needs.

“Blood cannot be manufactured,” Red Cross Dr. Baia Lasky said. “It can’t be stockpiled and really, it’s the blood on the shelves on a daily basis that is needed to save lives.”

For those looking to donate, the Red Cross’ website allows people to punch in their zip code and it will show all the locations that have appointments available.

Over the next couple of days, anyone who donates will receive a limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

