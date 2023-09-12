PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Person shot, killed at north Charlotte home, police say

The shooting happened on Highlander Court late Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a north Charlotte home late Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Highlander Court, which is in a neighborhood off Gibbon Road, around 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim or said if anyone is in custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

