PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One dead after Sherrills Ford crash, troopers say

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on N.C. 150 near Beaver Boulevard in Sherrills Ford.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on N.C. 150 near Beaver Boulevard in Sherrills Ford.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on N.C. 150 near Beaver Boulevard in Sherrills Ford.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Sherrills Ford, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on N.C. 150 near Beaver Boulevard. A 2000 Honda Civic traveling west on N.C. 150 drove off the right side of the road, drove back onto the road, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Highway patrol said the driver of the Civic, Robert Heath III, 19, of Tavares, Florida, died at the scene.

Heath was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

According to a news release, an initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing circumstances in the crash. During the on-scene investigation, N.C. 150 was partially closed in the area for one hour.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Man killed after motorcycle, car collide in east Charlotte

Latest News

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Chester County.
Deputies: 1 dead in Chester Co. shooting
Republican Mark Harris announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for North...
Mark Harris enters race for NC’s District 8 Congressional seat following 2018 scandal
Kelvin Rene Mejia Ortiz was arrested over the weekend.
Bond raised to $4.5M for man accused of sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co.
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting