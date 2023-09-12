One dead after Sherrills Ford crash, troopers say

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Sherrills Ford, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on N.C. 150 near Beaver Boulevard. A 2000 Honda Civic traveling west on N.C. 150 drove off the right side of the road, drove back onto the road, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Highway patrol said the driver of the Civic, Robert Heath III, 19, of Tavares, Florida, died at the scene.

Heath was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

According to a news release, an initial investigation indicates speed and alcohol were not contributing circumstances in the crash. During the on-scene investigation, N.C. 150 was partially closed in the area for one hour.

