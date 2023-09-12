PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

The MTV VMAs return Tuesday night with Timbaland, Haddish and Billy Porter added as presenters

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday night, and for the first time, only women are nominated in the show’s artist of the year category. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are contenders for the night’s prize.

On Tuesday morning, the VMAs announced its final round of presenters, which include A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Anuel AA, Ashanti, Billy Porter, Chloe Bailey, Dove Cameron, Fat Joe, Halle Bailey, Nelly Furtado, Reneé Rapp, Saweetie, Shenseea, Thalia, Tiffany Haddish, Timbaland and Wyclef Jean.

The VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — just outside of New York City — will be hosted by Minaj. Last year, she emceed alongside Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow; this year, she’s solo.

The show will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance: DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J and Minaj will join forces.

The VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Tuesday and will air on MTV and simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.

Swift has increased her number of nominations to 11 — including seven for seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video — after MTV announced four additional social categories earlier this month. She’s followed by SZA with eight. Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (including two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

This year features a record number of first-time nominees at 35: including Kim Petras, who has five nominations, Metro Boomin’ with four and Rema with three. Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award and is also expected to perform. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award and perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2005. He will become the third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

Other scheduled performers include Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (performing their new collaboration, “Bongos”), Anitta, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and more.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one

Latest News

Kelvin Mejia Ortiz is accused of sexually assaulting at least six women in Charlotte and...
Man accused of multiple sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co. to appear in court
The American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients.
Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low
A person was shot and killed at a home on Highlander Court in north Charlotte on Monday night.
Person shot, killed at north Charlotte home, police say
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Thousands feared dead as Libyans search for bodies in a city devastated by floods