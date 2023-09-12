MollysKids: Lyric Elaine Garcia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please meet Lyric Elaine Garcia.

She turned three this summer, after being born prematurely at a whopping-young 22-weeks-and-2-days-old.

”In March of 2020 I found out I was pregnant with twins,” Lura Lauer wrote. “It was one week before the world shut down. In July, I went into extremely premature labor at only 22-weeks-and-2-days. The babies were 4.5-months. We were told babies are not viable at that gestation, that only once they reach 24 weeks would they have a better chance of survival. They said if I were to deliver that day they would not resuscitate. We ended up transferring hospitals to Presby where they had a better equipped NICU.”

Later that same day, Lura gave birth to her girls. The twins wouldn’t wait.

”My two daughters Lyric and Cali Rose were rushed to the NICU immediately,” she said. “Unfortunately, my sweet Cali Rose passed two days later. We were devastated. We were also absolutely terrified we’d lose Lyric. She spent 6 months (183 days) in the NICU facing life threatening challenges. We traveled back and forth multiple times a day, EVERY DAY, to visit her.”

As you can imagine, the medical costs skyrocketed, as did the basic cost of life.

”We got matched up with a local charity that was wonderful,” she said. “Madelyn’s Fund gave us gas cards and helped with our utility expenses. It was a tremendous mental weight lifted during such a difficult time. We were able to be more present with Lyric and dedicate all our energy to being there for her while she fought for her life.”

Lyric persevered and won. She went home to her family for good in January of 2021.

Lyric Garcia (Garcia family)

”Today she is a spunky and active 3-year-old who loves to dance and sing,” Lura said. “She has since been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, but is working hard to walk unassisted and not let her diagnoses limit her. She is our bright light, no doubt fueled by her Angel sister, and an inspiration to us all.”

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and NICU Awareness Month. Those are two categories many of our amazing #MollysKids families know far too well. If you want to know more about the wonderful Madelyn’s Fund, go here.

I’ve learned more about this charity. It was established by a Charlotte mom, Rachel Lee, who lost her daughter at eight days old. Find more on Madelyn specifically, here.

Thank you, Lura, for sharing your family with us, and what a joy to learn about such a charity. Charlotte is lucky. We have many groups ready to help families at these critical times, with many established based on personal knowledge and experiences.

You’re beautiful, Lyric. Welcome to #MollysKids.

