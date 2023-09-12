Mid-week cold front to bring storms, then cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy end to our Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a few showers to start the morning and a few storms by the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday : Few more storms, warm

End of week : Cooler, less humid, dry

Weekend: Near 80 degrees, mainly dry

Highs will lift back into the low to mid-80s before lower temperatures and dew points work in by the evening hours.

Here's a look at dew points over the next few days. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday morning will start off in the 50s and afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 80-degree mark! Expect decreasing clouds and eventually lots of sunshine for the tail end of our work week.

Friday will be the most pleasant of the seven-day forecast with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s!

Saturday will be comparable, but a tad warmer. By Sunday afternoon and evening, humidity and a few more clouds will be building in. A few showers will be possible late in our western counties.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

