Mid-week cold front to bring storms, then cooler temperatures

It’ll be fall-like by the end of the week!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy end to our Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a few showers to start the morning and a few storms by the afternoon and evening hours.

  • Wednesday: Few more storms, warm
  • End of week: Cooler, less humid, dry
  • Weekend: Near 80 degrees, mainly dry

Highs will lift back into the low to mid-80s before lower temperatures and dew points work in by the evening hours.

Here's a look at dew points over the next few days.
Here's a look at dew points over the next few days.(Source: WBTV)

Thursday morning will start off in the 50s and afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 80-degree mark! Expect decreasing clouds and eventually lots of sunshine for the tail end of our work week.

Friday will be the most pleasant of the seven-day forecast with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s!

Saturday will be comparable, but a tad warmer. By Sunday afternoon and evening, humidity and a few more clouds will be building in. A few showers will be possible late in our western counties.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

