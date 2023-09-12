Medication Take-Back event this Saturday in Celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, the Spencer Police Department and Rowan County Public Health are partnering to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Spencer Town Hall (460 South Salisbury Avenue).

This event will help to kick off the 2nd Annual Race to the River 5K and Fun Run on Wilcox Bridge that will begin at 3 pm and 4 pm, respectively.

This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired prescriptions and any over-the-counter medications. Medicines that stay in home cabinets are highly susceptible in getting improperly disposed, misused, or abused.

In addition to this, research has shown that disposing any type of medication in an incorrect way, such as flushing it down the commode or throwing medication away in the trash, poses a great safety and health hazard to our environment, water, and the animals that call it home.

The following types of medication are accepted for disposal at this event and at any of the medication take-back boxes throughout Rowan County:

Prescription Medications and Patches

Over-the-Counter Medications

Ointments

Vitamins

Medication Samples by Physicians and/or Dentists

Medication for Pets

Please note that these items cannot be disposed at this event or in any of the medication take-back boxes found throughout the county:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Thermometers

Inhalers

Aerosol Cans

Needles or Sharps

Health officials say that you should remember that every day is medication Take-Back Day in Rowan County…please make sure you do your part to stop substance abuse and to protect our local environment.

For additional information, please contact Amy Smith at 704-216-8859.

